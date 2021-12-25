Sami Zayn Wins Gauntlet Match, Secures Title Shot Against Shinsuke Nakamura

– Sami Zayn now has an opportunity to become a three-time WWE Intercontinental champion. The WWE Superstar was victorious in the 12 Days of Christmas 12-Man Gauntlet match on tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. Zayn pinned Ricochet after a Helluva Kick in the final fall of the gauntlet match to pick up the win.

With the win, Sami Zayn has now earned a future Intercontinental title shot against champ Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn and Nakamura have a long history going back many years. Nakamura faced and defeated Zayn in his WWE NXT debut at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in April 2016. The two later formed an alliance with each other on SmackDown in 2019.

You can view some highlights and clips from the gauntlet match below: