Sami Zayn on How Wrestling Connecting With People Is Beautiful

– Speaking to Team JVS at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut reception, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed WWE now being available on Netflix. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On watching wrestling with his father growing up: “I remember growing up watching it with my father. I have special memories there, of course, but the beautiful thing about great art like The Beatles or something like that it’s like depending on when you fall in love with it. If it’s really good it ages with you and what it means to you as a kid when you’re five like you said with your grandfather whatever is not what it means to you now as an adult or what it meant to you as a teenager.”

Sami Zayn on connecting with art: “So I think great art or great connections with artistic, whatever, bands, wrestling, whatever it is… If it’s really good and it really connects with you on that level, it evolves with you. So what it means to you just is perpetually changing and what it means to me right now is obviously changing, you know, because I’m at the center of all of this. It’s crazy. I think it’s beautiful. I think the fact that wrestling means anything to anybody is beautiful.”