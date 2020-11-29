Sami Zayn: ‘WWE Is Working Overtime to Sabotage Me’

– WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn is not happy with WWE management, and he’s let that unhappiness show today on Twitter. Earlier today, he claimed the company is trying to actively sabotage him.

Sami Zayn tweeted, “The people of the world that I represent as Intercontinental Champion love and respect me, and WWE management is working overtime to sabotage me. No one is sleeping.” You can view those comments below.

On SmackDown last week, Zayn was able to use creative shenanigans to evade Daniel Bryan and win their match by count out.