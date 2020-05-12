WWE News: Sami Zayn Hopes Everyone Is Okay, New WWE x King of Fighters All-Star Trailer

– Sami Zayn, who hasn’t been on WWE TV since his win over Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 36, tweeted today that he hopes everyone is doing okay.

As reported earlier, WWE is expected to address the status of the Intercontinental Title this week, most likely on Smackdown. Zayn has opted to not be part of WWE’s TV tapings since WrestleMania 36, reportedly due to concerns over COVID-19.

– The King of Fighters All-Star game has released the second and final trailer for their WWE collaboration, confirming John Cena, The Rock, and Seth Rollins as playable characters (The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, and Kofi Kingston were previously confirmed). The WWE x King of Fighters All-Star update will be released on May 14th.