wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Hopes Everyone Is Okay, New WWE x King of Fighters All-Star Trailer
– Sami Zayn, who hasn’t been on WWE TV since his win over Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 36, tweeted today that he hopes everyone is doing okay.
As reported earlier, WWE is expected to address the status of the Intercontinental Title this week, most likely on Smackdown. Zayn has opted to not be part of WWE’s TV tapings since WrestleMania 36, reportedly due to concerns over COVID-19.
“Hope everyone is doing okay.”
Hope everyone is doing okay.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 12, 2020
– The King of Fighters All-Star game has released the second and final trailer for their WWE collaboration, confirming John Cena, The Rock, and Seth Rollins as playable characters (The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, and Kofi Kingston were previously confirmed). The WWE x King of Fighters All-Star update will be released on May 14th.
Introducing Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Rock to The King of Fighters ALLSTAR! Which WWE Superstar are you looking forward to playing? @WWERollins @JohnCena @TheRock @WWE #WWE #KOFALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/qluLPEqYBw
— The King of Fighters ALLSTAR (@playkofallstar) May 12, 2020
Meet your next challengers! Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, and The Undertaker. Are you strong enough for these Superstars? @WWE @TrueKofi @BeckyLynchWWE #theman @undertaker #WWE #KOFALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/7cxL6okAZC
— The King of Fighters ALLSTAR (@playkofallstar) May 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley on Carrying the Torch of AEW Through a Dark Time, Says He Enjoyed WrestleMania 36
- Shayna Baszler Says Her Run Is Far From Over, Claims She ‘Lost a Food Fight’ at Money in the Bank
- The Undertaker Discusses How He’s Been Able To Keep His Character Fresh for So Long, How Nervous He Was Before Debuting American Badass Character
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Much Joy He’d Get From Beating Up Bubba the Love Sponge, Explains Why Bubba Was A Bad Friend to Hulk Hogan