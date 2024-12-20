Sami Zayn Says WWE Raw’s Move to Netflix Could Be a ‘Litmus Test’ For Entertainment

Sami Zayn believes that WWE Raw’s move to Netflix next month could prove to be a litmus test for the whole entertainment industry. Zayn weighed in on the move in his appearance on In The Kliq and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the move to Netflix: “It’s hard to actually articulate it because it’s such a massive move for not only our business, the wrestling business and WWE, but it could potentially even be a litmus test for the entire entertainment industry in some respects. We’ll only know the effects of this maybe five, ten years down the road when something like this becomes more commonplace and people will be able to look back and go like ‘Oh, you know what, WWE saw where things were headed.’ I personally think that will be the case.”

On the enormity of the move: “You just look over the years of the way a lot of fans have shifted from cable television to Netflix and streaming services, so I think this is gigantic. WWE has a propensity to go all out for things that require us to go all out. So when we’re debuting to a new audience, you know they’re gonna pull out all the stops.”