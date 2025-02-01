Sami Zayn Thinks He Has the Momentum To Win 2025 Royal Rumble

During today’s Royal Rumble Kickoff (via Wrestling Inc), Sami Zayn said that he thinks he will be able to win the men’s Royal Rumble tonight, as he believes he has the momentum.

He said: “Obviously a lot is being made of this Royal Rumble and with good reason. Triple H just came out here and said ‘probably the biggest Royal Rumble of all-time.’ 65,000 people in Indianapolis, the most star-studded lineup of any Royal Rumble of all-time, and I find myself getting asked all these questions about my relationship with everybody else in the match. I know a thing or two about momentum in this company cause it comes and it goes, and I’ve had it and I’ve lost it and I’ve had it and I’ve lost it. I feel like I have the momentum to do something that I’ve never been able to do: win the Royal Rumble.”

When asked by Pat McAfee about his recent accidental Helluva Kicks to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, Zayn replied: “Well Pat, it’s one thing to question my actions, but I feel like now you’re questioning my character.“