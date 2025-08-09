Sami Zayn Shows Up On WWE Smackdown, Faces Solo Sikoa In Non-Title Match

Sami Zayn made a surprise appearance on WWE Smackdown in his billed hometown and picked up a win against Solo Sikoa. Friday night’s episode saw the Raw star, who is from Laval, Quebec but billed from Montreal, come out to a big crowd reaction to face Sikoa after Talla Tonga & JC Matteo defeated the Motor City Machine Guns.

Zayn picked up the win in the non-title match, getting a roll-up on Sikoa after ducking a Samoan Spike.

Not so fast, Solo 😡 Montreal's hometown hero @SamiZayn is here and he's ready for a fight! 👊 pic.twitter.com/HZpNv1ZQjI — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2025