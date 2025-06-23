wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Gives Shout Out to NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani

June 23, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
Sami Zayn WWE Raw 4-21-25 Image Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn was in New York City on Saturday for Fanatics Fest and made it known that he’d like to connect with New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, posting on X: “I’m in NYC where you at @ZohranKMamdani”?

Mandani is currently running for NYC Mayor in the Democratic Primary. His surprising rise has made him the main challenger to frontrunner Andrew Cuomo. The primary is on Tuesday.

Zayn lost to Randy Orton in the King of the Ring semi-finals on WWE Smackdown this past Friday. He’s also busy continuing his Sami for Syria campaign, aiming to raise money for mobile clinics in Syria.

