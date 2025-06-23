wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Gives Shout Out to NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani
Sami Zayn was in New York City on Saturday for Fanatics Fest and made it known that he’d like to connect with New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, posting on X: “I’m in NYC where you at @ZohranKMamdani”?
I’m in NYC where you at @ZohranKMamdani ?
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 21, 2025
Mandani is currently running for NYC Mayor in the Democratic Primary. His surprising rise has made him the main challenger to frontrunner Andrew Cuomo. The primary is on Tuesday.
Zayn lost to Randy Orton in the King of the Ring semi-finals on WWE Smackdown this past Friday. He’s also busy continuing his Sami for Syria campaign, aiming to raise money for mobile clinics in Syria.
Hi, today is my birthday.
My wish is to raise as much money as possible for our 2 #SamiForSyria mobile clinics that operate in Syria.
In 2023 these 2 clinics provided 51,743 medical services.
I’ll match every dollar you donate today up to 15k!
Donate: https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW pic.twitter.com/zviWYpAvyq
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2024
