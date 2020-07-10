wrestling / News
Sami Zayn’s Mobile Clinic ‘Sami For Syria’ Is Finally Done
July 10, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported last year that Sami Zayn was crowdfunding for a new mobile clinic for Syria, called ‘Sami for Syria’, reaching the goal of $50,000. In a post on Twitter, Zayn revealed that the clinic is finally completed.
IT IS FINALLY HERE!!!!!!!!!https://t.co/gvJde51MvN pic.twitter.com/9IlFzuastz
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 10, 2020
