Samir Singh Says He’s Learning To Walk Again After Injury
February 16, 2018 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Samir Singh gave an update on his health after suffering an ACL tear. He’s currently recovering and learning to walk again at a center in Birmingham, Alabama. He suffered the injury while running interference in Mahal’s match with Bobby Roode several weeks ago.
Learning to walk again… slowly #KeepMovingForward pic.twitter.com/sX0DmEVeSg
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) February 16, 2018
I got your back, @JinderMahal! #SDLive🙋🏽♂️@WWE pic.twitter.com/yCbWQ2WD68
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) February 13, 2018