 

wrestling / News

Samir Singh Says He’s Learning To Walk Again After Injury

February 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Singh Brothers Sunil Singh Samir Singh

In a post on Twitter, Samir Singh gave an update on his health after suffering an ACL tear. He’s currently recovering and learning to walk again at a center in Birmingham, Alabama. He suffered the injury while running interference in Mahal’s match with Bobby Roode several weeks ago.

article topics :

Samir Singh, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading