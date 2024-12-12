wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Comments On His 14th Anniversary as a Pro Wrestler
December 12, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara spoke about his fourteenth anniversary as a pro wrestler, as his career started back in 2010.
He wrote: “Today marks 14 years in the game. Wrestling changed my life & made my dreams come true. I’d say for any kids out there chase your dreams cause they come true & can turnout better than you could have ever imagined #DreamBig”
