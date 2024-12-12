wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara Comments On His 14th Anniversary as a Pro Wrestler

December 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Sammy Guevara Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara spoke about his fourteenth anniversary as a pro wrestler, as his career started back in 2010.

He wrote: “Today marks 14 years in the game. Wrestling changed my life & made my dreams come true. I’d say for any kids out there chase your dreams cause they come true & can turnout better than you could have ever imagined #DreamBig

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sammy Guevara, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading