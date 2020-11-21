wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara AEW Action Figure Revealed (Video)
November 21, 2020 | Posted by
– During an Instagram livestream, Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer and AEW star Sammy Guevara revealed his new AEW action figure. You can check out the livestream along with some photos of the new action figure below.
The new figure will be part of Wave 4 of the AEW Unrivaled action figure series.
IM AN ACTION FIGURE!!! https://t.co/2UcZTllL8g
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) November 21, 2020
New Sammy Guevara AEW Unrivaled Figure revealed by the Legendary @JeremyCom!@AEW @Jazwares @sammyguevara #RingsideCollectibles #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IL1pgMy65a
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) November 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Plans For New Additions To Team SmackDown For Survivor Series
- Note On Who Backed Vince McMahon On Third Party Platform Ban, Idea Didn’t Come From Nick Khan
- Update On Rumors That Aleister Black Wanted To Go Back To NXT
- Note On Plans For Seth Rollins Being Changed, Note On How Long He’ll Be Gone