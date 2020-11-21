wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara AEW Action Figure Revealed (Video)

November 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sammy Guevara AEW Dynamite

– During an Instagram livestream, Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer and AEW star Sammy Guevara revealed his new AEW action figure. You can check out the livestream along with some photos of the new action figure below.

The new figure will be part of Wave 4 of the AEW Unrivaled action figure series.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Sammy Guevara, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading