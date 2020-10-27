wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara Works On New Look In Latest Vlog, AEW Stars Play Among Us
October 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Sammy Guevara has released his new vlog on YouTube, which features Cody hyping up Fuego Del Sol, Sammy working on a new look, and much more. You can watch the video below.
– Several AEW stars are back for another round of Among Us on Miro’s YouTube channel. Here’s the description for the video:
The AEW Among Us band is back together for a third time. This time we’re trying a brand new map… and we’re all kind of bad at it. The AEW Among Us Trilogy includes: Evil Uno, Kip Sabian, Allie The Bunny, The Librarian, Excalibur, Colt Cabana, Alex Abrahantes, and SPECIAL GUEST Brody King.
More Trending Stories
- Pat McAfee Reveals He Paid Off Ridge Holland to Attack Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 31
- Drew McIntyre Jammed a Pen Into Randy Orton’s Eye After Raw Went Off the Air (Video)
- Eric Bischoff On WCW Being Concerned About Mick Foley’s Hardcore Style, Foley’s Desire To Take Huge Bumps
- Backstage Reaction To WWE Championship Change at Hell in a Cell