wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Returns On AEW Dynamite, Saved From Callis Family By Chris Jericho
Sammy Guevara made his return on AEW TV at Dynamite, where he reunited with Chris Jericho after the Callis Family turned on him. Guevara appeared on tonight’s show and came out to the ring as Don Callis presented his stable with gifts for Boxing Day.
Guevara said that he hadn’t heard from Callis while he was away from AEW TV and Callis presented him with a painting of Guevara and his newborn alongside the Callis Family. Guevara wasn’t happy at that and things turned physical, after which Callis’ group attacked Guevara. Jericho came out to make the save and the two reunited in the ring before Ricky Starks and Big Bill attacked them. Sting and Darby Allin came out and made the save.
This marks Guevara’s first appearance on AEW TV since WrestleDream.
Sammy Guevara is here!
Watch #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS!@SammyGuevara pic.twitter.com/NAYYnzUwtW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023
Don Callis didn't think too much about this one.
Watch #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @SammyGuevara pic.twitter.com/R0ANltBACv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023
Chris Jericho and Floyd are out here to make the save!
Watch #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @SammyGuevara | @IamJericho pic.twitter.com/HhW2TlLOTg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023
Now it's a fair fight!
Watch #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho | @SammyGuevara | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @TheCaZXL | @starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/ExruvEV5Px
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Reflects On Mid-South Departure, His Progression At The Time
- WWE Reportedly Sets House Show Record With Madison Square Garden Event
- WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results 12.26.23: CM Punk Returns To Ring, More
- The Undertaker Believes The WWE Championship Belt Should Be Traditional and Not Custom