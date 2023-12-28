Sammy Guevara Returns On AEW Dynamite, Saved From Callis Family By Chris Jericho

Sammy Guevara made his return on AEW TV at Dynamite, where he reunited with Chris Jericho after the Callis Family turned on him. Guevara appeared on tonight’s show and came out to the ring as Don Callis presented his stable with gifts for Boxing Day.

Guevara said that he hadn’t heard from Callis while he was away from AEW TV and Callis presented him with a painting of Guevara and his newborn alongside the Callis Family. Guevara wasn’t happy at that and things turned physical, after which Callis’ group attacked Guevara. Jericho came out to make the save and the two reunited in the ring before Ricky Starks and Big Bill attacked them. Sting and Darby Allin came out and made the save.

This marks Guevara’s first appearance on AEW TV since WrestleDream.