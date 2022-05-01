Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Win AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles At TripleMania XXX

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti won the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles at AAA TripleMania XXX tonight by defeating Los Vipers (Arez and Chik Tormenta), Sexy Star & Octagon Jr., and Maravilla & Latigo.

Guevara actually announced prior to the match that he was injured, complete with a crutch, and that Parka Negra would be replacing him in the match. He told Conti that he had a plan though, and that plan was to come down to the ring and take everyone out with his crutch, telling Parka Negra to leave, and scoring a double pin with Conti on Tormenta and Arez for the win.

The referee refused to raise their hands for the win, but Guevara hinted that he would pay the referee, which led to him raising Guevara and Conti’s hands.

It was a ruse, and somehow Parka Negra can switch out with Sammy. Sammy and Tay are the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. #TripleManiaXXX pic.twitter.com/WsOL8fapvq — Tony Rincon (Liquid Impact) (@deximeruya) May 1, 2022