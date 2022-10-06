Sammy Guevara, Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Involved In Backstage Fight, Andrade Sent Home

The Sammy Guevara and Andre El Idolo issues reportedly boiled over to a backstage altercation at AEW Dynamite, with Andrade said to have been sent home. As reported, the two went back and forth on Twitter over an interview that El Idolo gave during which he said Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring, which prompted Guevara to take shots at El Idolo and led to the back and forth.

TMZ Sports reports that the two were involved in a physical altercation at Dynamite where there were words exchanged before Guevara shoved Andrade, followed by punches being thrown. It’s not clear if any punches connected and El Idolo was said to have been sent home. The situation is not said to be a work.

The report also notes that several wrestlers are angry at Guevara for going public with the situation and that things “just boiled over.” El Idolo posted to Twitter soon after the fight with a message that read “respect me and i’ll respect u,” as you can see below.

El Idolo’s match with 10 for Rampage was announced as being cancelled. No word on Guevara’s status at this time.