Sammy Guevara Says He’s Cleared On AEW Rampage, Coming For Powerhouse Hobbs

Sammy Guevara is medically cleared and seeking revenge on Powerhouse Hobbs, as he announced on this week’s AEW Rampage. On Friday’s show, Guevara appeared and revealed that he had been medically cleared after being injured when Hobbs pulled Ricky Starks out of the way during Chris Jericho and Guevara’s match against Big Bill and Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Battle of the Belts in mid-January.

Guevara said that he was frustrated by the loss and said that he let down his wife and his daughter. He then said that he was medically cleared and was coming for Hobbs.