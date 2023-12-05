Sammy Guevara Says He’s Been Cleared In New Video

Sammy Guevara says that he’s cleared to return to the ring, revealing the news in a new video blog. Guevara has been out of action since suffering a concussion at AEW WrestleDream on October 1sth, and he posted a new vlog giving fans an update following the birth of his and Tay Melo’s daughter last week.

In the video, Guevara noted that he, Melo and the baby girl are all doing well and added (per Fightful), “It’s been a minute since we’ve been on here. I’m doing good, I’m cleared. If it was gonna happen, it kind of happens at the best time.”

There’s no word on when Guevara might return to AEW TV at this time.