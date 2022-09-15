Sammy Guevara Comments On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Says It’s Been ‘A Hell of a Ride’

In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara spoke about his match on last night’s AEW Dynamite, as well as his AEW run in general. He noted to fans that it’s been a ‘hell of a ride’ so far.

He wrote: “I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again. We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith.”