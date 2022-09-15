wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Comments On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Says It’s Been ‘A Hell of a Ride’
In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara spoke about his match on last night’s AEW Dynamite, as well as his AEW run in general. He noted to fans that it’s been a ‘hell of a ride’ so far.
He wrote: “I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again. We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith.”
“I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”
We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith. pic.twitter.com/hz62oxIMPE
— Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE
- Roman Reigns On Blanking During His 2017 Promo Battle with John Cena, Ad-Libbing In Promos
- WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW