Sammy Guevara Comments On TNT Title Loss, Grateful For the Journey
Sammy Guevara took to social media to comment on his TNT Championship loss and his journey as TNT Champion. Guevara, who lost the title by Scorpio Sky on last night’s Dynamite, posted to Twitter on Thursday to comment on the loss.
Guevara wrote:
“What a beautiful journey. The ups and the downs, Grateful for it all. I tired my best & gave everything I had to show the TNT Title is the most important title in professional wrestling. Last night wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues…”
He also shared a photo of himself and girlfriend Tay Conti, writing, “Lost but still won”
