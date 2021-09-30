wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Cuts Promo Following AEW Dynamite, Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee
Sammy Guevara celebrated his TNT Title win with a shout out to Brodie Lee after tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, Guevara defeated Miro to win the title on tonight’s show. As captured on video by Wrestling Inc. as you can see below, Guevara addressed the crowd after Dynamite and before the AEW Rampage taping.
“For you kids out there with a dream of something you wanna do,” he began, “all you’ve gotta do is believe in yourself and work hard.”
He added, “Now my goal is to be one of the best TNT champions there ever was. But Rochester, I gotta be honest with you. We know who the greatest TNT champion was.”
After a “Brodie” chant, he eventually continued to say, “I will never be able to fill the shoes that you left behind. I mean, you had some big ass feet. But I’m going to do my damnedest. And I’m gonna work as hard as I can to carry this title with pride. No offense to Kenny’s belt, but this is the greatest title in professional wrestling!”
He concluded, “I would talk forever, but we got the rest of the show to do [Rampage]. So thank you all for from the bottom of my heart for believing in me.” He then called for a chant for Lee “so loud that he can hear it.”
