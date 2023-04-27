Sammy Guevara Beats Darby Allin By DQ In Pillars Tournament Final On AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin in the Pillars Tournament Finals on AEW Dynamite, but the World Title Match at Double Or Nothing may not be final yet. Guevara defeated Allin by disqualification on Wednesday’s show after MJF threw a skateboard into Allin’s hand and the referee noticed it, believing that Allin used the foreign object on Guevara.

The match was to determine who would face MJF for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, but shortly after the match it was announced by Tony Schiavone that Tony Khan has booked Allin and Jack Perry to face Guevara and MJF on next week’s show. If Allin and Perry win, the match at Double or Nothing will be a Pillars Four Way match for the title. If MJF and Guevara win, Guevara will get the title shot in a singles match.