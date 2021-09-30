wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara Defeats Miro, Wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sammy Guevara AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara has claimed the TNT Championship, defeating Miro to win the title on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Guevara defeated Miro in the main event of tonight’s show to win the title. You can see clips from the match below.

The win marks Guevara’s first run with a title in AEW and ends Miro’s reign at 141 days. He won the title from Darby Allin on the May 12th episode of Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading