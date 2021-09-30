Sammy Guevara Defeats Miro, Wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara has claimed the TNT Championship, defeating Miro to win the title on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Guevara defeated Miro in the main event of tonight’s show to win the title. You can see clips from the match below.

The win marks Guevara’s first run with a title in AEW and ends Miro’s reign at 141 days. He won the title from Darby Allin on the May 12th episode of Dynamite.

.@sammyguevara throws his body at @ToBeMiro and they tumble to the outside – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/PlD7QAcVJI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021

Spanish fly from the Spanish God @sammyguevara! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/CnnhZka7oW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021