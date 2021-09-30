wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Defeats Miro, Wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite
Sammy Guevara has claimed the TNT Championship, defeating Miro to win the title on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Guevara defeated Miro in the main event of tonight’s show to win the title. You can see clips from the match below.
The win marks Guevara’s first run with a title in AEW and ends Miro’s reign at 141 days. He won the title from Darby Allin on the May 12th episode of Dynamite.
.@sammyguevara throws his body at @ToBeMiro and they tumble to the outside – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/PlD7QAcVJI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021
TNT Champion @ToBeMiro absolutely manhandling @sammyguevara – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/JNwMIxQFhy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021
Spanish fly from the Spanish God @sammyguevara! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/CnnhZka7oW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021
Do it for @FuegoDelSol, @sammyguevara! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/3y5s0OslnP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 30, 2021
History has been in Rochester on a very special night! @sammyguevara is the NEW TNT Champion! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LYnn52rxKo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021
