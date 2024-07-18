Sammy Guevara Reportedly Discussed For AEW Return Soon

Sammy Guevara, who has been away from the ring since February, has reportedly been discussed for a return to AEW TV. As reported, Guevara was suspended over a protocol issue during his match with Jeff Hardy and hasn’t been seen on TV since. Fightful Select reports that his return to TV has been talked about over the past few weeks.

Guevara’s suspension has been over for a couple of months at this point and he simply hasn’t been used since. His last match was a No DQ bout against Powerhouse Hobbs on the February 24th episode of Collision, which was a week after his No DQ match with Jeff Hardy.