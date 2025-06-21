– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, AEW and ROH talent Sammy Guevara discussed his TNT Championship Match with Cody Rhodes that took place at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on January 26, 2022. The match ended up being Cody’s final bout in AEW before he left the promotion, later returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sammy Guevara on what he felt going into his match with Cody: “I could feel, ‘This might be it for him.’ Didn’t know for sure. Didn’t know if he was working me or not, and that match, too, we went balls out. We went wild with it. I don’t think either one of us intended to make it the greatest ladder match of all time or any of that, but the fact a lot of people put it in such high praise means a lot.”

On not understanding what the match meant for his career at the time: ” feel like I didn’t understand at the time what that moment meant for myself or my career. It’s only now when I look back and I can see the moments that were made out of it, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. That was a really special night.”

The match saw Sammy Guevara defeat Cody Rhodes to unify the TNT and Interim TNT Championships. Sammy currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Championships with Cody’s older brother, Dustin Rhodes. More recently, Guevara vied for the ROH World TV title on AEW Collision: Fyter Fest earlier this month, losing a Fatal 4-Way bout against Nick Wayne, AR Fox, and Lee Johnson. Wayne won the bout to retain his title.