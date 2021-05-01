Sammy Guevara Discusses His Creative Disagreement With Impact Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara discussed the issue from earlier this year, where he was initially rumored to be appearing on Impact Wrestling. However, those plans fell through after Guevara reportedly had a disagreement with the creative plans.

During the interview, Guevara explained that the creative plans that were presented to him didn’t work for him. He said the following on the Impact situation:

“I won’t go too much into it. I went over there, punch Scott D’Amore. I’m not doing any of your creative! Screw everybody! [laughs]. What was presented, I didn’t see it working for me. I still wish nothing but the best for IMPACT and everybody there. I don’t put information out online and there are only certain people who knew certain information, so the information coming out is only from one side. I wish we could’ve kept it more about that instead of making it everyone’s business because it wasn’t necessary for everyone to know this stuff. That’s why I started trolling on the Vlog. Certain things were coming out and I was like, ‘This is not true at all.’ Don’t believe everything you read online. It is what it is, we all could’ve handled things better. You live and learn, grow and go. I have a lot of friends over there, Trey Miguel and Ace Austin, plenty of dudes I’d love to wrestle and have wrestled before. We were all on similar shows not long ago. It’ll happen [in IMPACT], happen [in AEW], or happen in some rented show. It’ll happen somewhere. “

Sammy Guevara recently re-joined the Inner Circle. The stable will be facing The Pinnacle in the “Blood & Guts” match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.