Sammy Guevara Joins Don Callis, Turns On Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
Sammy Guevara turned on Chris Jericho and sided with Don Callis on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Jericho and Guevara compete against each other in an apparent attempt by both parties to resolve their recent issues.
Jericho picked up the win in the match, and afterward the two shook hands and hugged before Guevara hit Jericho with a low blow. Don Callis then came out from the back and stood by Guevara to end the segment:
Sammy Guevara just hit a low blow on his mentor, Chris Jericho, and now he's walking out of the ring with Don Callis!
Sammy is Chris Jericho's Judas!
Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@IamJericho | @SammyGuevara | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/4Vohko2tfc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023
