Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes Retain ROH Tag Team Titles on AEW Collision
Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes managed to hold onto the ROH World Tag Team Titles in a wild Bunkhouse Brawl on AEW Collision. The pair faced the Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a rematch. The match ended after Rhodes hit Bennett with a barbed wire kick to the crotch, followed by a final cut and swanton bomb from Guevara.
Guevara and Rhodes have been champions for 36 days after winning the belts on August 17.
A vasectomy for free, in the form of a cowboy boot wrapped in barbed wire to the testes, courtesy of Dr. Rhodes to poor Mike Bennett
A gnarly finish to a highly entertaining Bunkhouse Brawl on the September 21 AEW Saturday Collision.
Through the barbed wire table! 😱
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
Just the tip…of the knee!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
