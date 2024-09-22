Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes Retain ROH Tag Team Titles on AEW Collision

Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes managed to hold onto the ROH World Tag Team Titles in a wild Bunkhouse Brawl on AEW Collision. The pair faced the Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a rematch. The match ended after Rhodes hit Bennett with a barbed wire kick to the crotch, followed by a final cut and swanton bomb from Guevara.

Guevara and Rhodes have been champions for 36 days after winning the belts on August 17.

