Sammy Guevara Has No Interest in Working AEW House Rules Shows

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm for The Sportster, AEW star Sammy Guevara discussed AEW starting its non-televised live event series this month with AEW House Rules. Guevara stated the following on not having any interest in working those shows (via Fightful):

“On the house shows, you can keep me off those. I’m trying not to have to take bumps, Okay? When I do take bumps. As you see, it’s been [in scenarios like] a crazy Ladder Match, and then you can keep me off for a little bit. I don’t want to bump often. But when I do want to make it crazy, so keep me off those.”