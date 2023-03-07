Sammy Guevara Hasn’t Closed The Door On An ROH TV Appearance

In a recent interview with The Sportster, AEW talent Sammy Guevara addressed the question of if he’d be willing to perform for Tony Khan’s other promotion (via Fightful). Guevara maintains that his focus is still firmly fixed on his work in AEW, but he doesn’t discount the future possibility of doing work in ROH. You can find a few highlights from Guevara and watch the full interview below.

On his current career focus: “I mean, I already competed for the [ROH] World Title, so we’ll see. Never say never, but I am signed to AEW. My goal is to be the World Champion. So that’s kind of where my sights are set at the moment. But hey, the future is always open.”

On his specific plans for the upcoming year: “This calendar year I mean, we gotta be champion again. I’m tied for the most TNT Title runs with Cody Rhodes. So we got to break that record. Both three-time right now, we gotta go for four. That’s one of the goals is to break that, and then the sky’s the limit, right? Screw that, there’s a universe out there. Maybe champ-champ, make me trios champ, you know, maybe I’ll go to another company, win another belt somewhere else. So we’ll see man, there’s a lot of fun stuff in the works, and I can’t wait to show everybody as it happens. Definitely.”