Sammy Guevara Says He’s Been Head Scanned For Video Game, Talks Impact Dispute

Sammy Guevara discussed the AEW video game, his Impact plans being canceled and more for a new interview, and a few notes are online. Guevara spoke with Fightful Select and they’ve given a few details from the interview that you can check out below:

* Guevara said that he was scanned for his action figure back at AEW All Out 2019 and while the figure was supposed to come with two heads, one of the scans had issues so they decided to just use the other.

* He has had his head scanned for the upcoming AEW video game, though there have not yet been any body scans done.

* Guevara said that Chris Jericho complimented him for his promo on Dynamite this week, and joked that he and Brandon Cutler were kicked out of a room a couple of weeks ago at AEW when they were being too loud filming content for his vlog.

* Finally, he confirmed that his issue with Impact was regarding creative plans that he disagreed with and said that he likes Impact a lot but wishes the whole situation was kept more tight knit.