Sammy Guevara Helps Chris Jericho Win Hair vs. Hair Match Against Ortiz on AEW Dynamite
Sammy Guevara is back with old friends, helping Chris Jericho defeat Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday night’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite, Jericho and Ortiz did battle ahead of the Jericho Appreciation Society’s match against Santana, Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, and Blackpool Combat Club in Blood & Guts.
The match came to an end when Guevara, dressed as Fuego Del Sol, came down to the ring and hit Ortiz with a bat. Jericho picked up the win and Guevara unmasked. Ortiz then honored the stipulations, shaving his head while shouting “Blood & Guts.”
