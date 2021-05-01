Sammy Guevara On Plans For Increased Crowd Capacity At Dynamite, Next Week’s Blood & Guts Set-Up

Sammy Guevara is excited to see more fans potentially coming in to Daily’s Place for AEW Dynamite. Guevara spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On reports that AEW is planning to bring its capacity for Daily’s Place up: “I did hear that. I’m pretty pumped, man. I went to the UFC event last weekend, and there were 15,000 people there. I was in a box. I was not in the people, even though it would have been cool to be there but trying to keep things as safe as possible. We were in the box, but it was so cool to see them chanting and stuff. It was like, ‘Wow!’ That feeling, I miss that. So if we’re going to be a 50% capacity, I’m all for it. I definitely miss having people there.”

On next week’s Blood & Guts match: “I think, what you just said, a pay-per-view card, it’s a big deal, so I’m glad that they’re making it a big deal because it’s a big match. And I’m excited for it. It will be the main event. This will be my 16th main event on Dynamite. So I’m pumped for it.”

On the cage set-up for Blood & Guts: “I think they have to build it because I don’t think there’s an apparatus to lower it, especially with how big it is in Daily’s Place. So I guess they’re gonna have to build it. I don’t know how long it takes. I’m not too familiar. I just go there to jump off of things and wrestle. So I’ll let them worry about the logistics of doing it all.”

On AEW potentially going back on the road this summer: “I hope. I’m hearing the rumblings. Maybe by the end of the summer but I try to keep my ear away from actually knowing any real information so I don’t know anything and I can just be surprised. That’d be really cool. Texas is where I’m from. They opened back up so maybe we can come to Texas.”