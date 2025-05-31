Sammy Guevara Was Invited To Join Darby Allin On Mount Everest Climb, Explains Why He Turned It Down

During an interview with Bill Apter (via Fightful), Sammy Guevara revealed that Darby Allin invited him to climb Mount Everest with him, but he turned him down. Guevara thought that it would be selfish of him now that he has a young daughter.

He said: “It’s something that him and I talked about years ago. He invited me to go do it with him, but I can’t leave my family. I can’t go and possibly risk dying up there. Maybe a younger Sammy would have took him up on that offer. I’m not so old. I just feel like I can’t climb that. It’s very selfish of me to go, ‘Hey, my little baby, I’m going to go risk my life to climb this mountain. I may never come back.’ I feel like if you have a kid, it’d be very selfish of you to go and do something to put your life at risk like that. Darby doesn’t have any kids yet, so I think more respect to him. He did it. What an accomplishment. It’s something he’s wanted to do for a long time. He wanted to do it last year, but he broke his leg and couldn’t do it. He was able to do it now. I’m super happy for him. I texted him whenever it was reported that he did it, and we were just chatting back and forth. There’s a little crazy part of me that’s like, ‘Ooh, man, that adrenaline of risking it all to go and make it on top of the mountain, it’s super exciting for an adrenaline junkie like me. But I also got to remember it’s not just about me anymore. So I will be doing none of that.“