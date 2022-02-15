wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara, Jade Cargill, Ricky Starks, More React To Cody & Brandi Rhodes Leaving AEW

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Dynamite 4-30-20 Image Credit: AEW

The wrestling world continues to react to the news that Cody and Brandi Rhodes have officially exited AEW. While there is already speculation on what’s next for one or both, including a possible WWE return, some of the duo’s former co-workers took to social media to react to them leaving AEW.

Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks, who both had TNT title matches with Cody, simply shared photos of their handshakes in the ring.

Meanwhile, QT Marshall thanked Cody and Brandi for changing his family’s life for the better. Amanda Huber also expressed her gratitude to Cody for his friendship and guidance since the loss of Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee). Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and more also shared their reactions.

You can view more reactions below.

