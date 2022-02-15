Sammy Guevara, Jade Cargill, Ricky Starks, More React To Cody & Brandi Rhodes Leaving AEW

The wrestling world continues to react to the news that Cody and Brandi Rhodes have officially exited AEW. While there is already speculation on what’s next for one or both, including a possible WWE return, some of the duo’s former co-workers took to social media to react to them leaving AEW.

Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks, who both had TNT title matches with Cody, simply shared photos of their handshakes in the ring.

Meanwhile, QT Marshall thanked Cody and Brandi for changing his family’s life for the better. Amanda Huber also expressed her gratitude to Cody for his friendship and guidance since the loss of Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee). Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and more also shared their reactions.

You can view more reactions below.

Cody & Brandi opened the door which led to a lot of my success. Literally changed my family’s life for the better. They are my family. I am forever grateful for that and wish them nothing but the best in whatever they do next! #NightmareFamily pic.twitter.com/ADz7jQZcF0 — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) February 15, 2022

Words will never ever ever be able to express my gratitude for Cody. His friendship, guidance, and compassion have influenced the past 14 months of my life more than any one else. I’m lucky to call him my Hufflepuff ride or die, forever friend. Here’s to the future 🥂 https://t.co/4itGLoS6sz — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) February 15, 2022