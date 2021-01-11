wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Jokes About Dustin Rhodes, Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
In a new post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara took a shot at Dustin Rhodes, Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn. He took a photo with the trio and joked about them appearing to be asleep.
He wrote: “My uncles after the family BBQ.”
Dustin replied: “Hey @sammyguevara , I’m gonna keeel you. Punk.”
Guevara then said he’s ready for “Round 3” any time.
My uncles after the family BBQ 🍖 pic.twitter.com/YejKqFCmJC
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) January 9, 2021
Hey @sammyguevara , I'm gonna keeel you. Punk pic.twitter.com/dTk1C7d3Ju
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 9, 2021
I’m ready for round 3 any time!
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) January 9, 2021
