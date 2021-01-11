wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara Jokes About Dustin Rhodes, Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn

January 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sammy Guevara AEW Dynamite

In a new post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara took a shot at Dustin Rhodes, Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn. He took a photo with the trio and joked about them appearing to be asleep.

He wrote: “My uncles after the family BBQ.

Dustin replied: “Hey @sammyguevara , I’m gonna keeel you. Punk.

Guevara then said he’s ready for “Round 3” any time.

