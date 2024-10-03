Sammy Guevara and Kelly Madan Reportedly Injured At Last Night’s ROH Taping

PWInsider reports that two wrestlers are believed to be injured after last night’s ROH taping, including Sammy Guevara. It’s believed that Guevara suffered a concussion in his match with Serpentico. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp also noted that he heard Guevara was taken out on a stretcher.

I'm told Sammy Guevara was stretchered out of the ROH tapings after apparently being knocked out. Hoping all the best for him — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Kelly Madan was knocked out at the end of her match with Lady Frost and also suffered a concussion. She was said to be alert and coherent after going to the hospital next to the Peterson Events Center. She was also stretchered out, but did not have any other injuries.