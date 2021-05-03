Sammy Guevara On Matt Hardy Feud, Golf Cart Spot, Being Labeled ‘Dangerous’ Performer

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Sammy Guevara discussed his feud with Matt Hardy, being labeled a dangerous performer, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Sammy Guevara on how the golf cart spot with Matt Hardy impacted his career: “As you know, I’ve gotten hurt a lot on the independents with not a whole bunch of people watching. So the golf cart thing hurt a lot but at least a lot of people saw it. So that gives me some kind of weird mental thing where I’m like, ‘okay, it’s justified at least.’ If you look back at how [Chris] Jericho took it, he barely touched it, and I remember saying, ‘I’m gonna make this look crazy.’ And Jericho was like, ‘Nah man, just barely hit it.’ I said, okay, but in my mind, I was like, this is going to be crazy, and I was still mad at it.

“I wanted it to look even crazier than it did. I wanted to do a helicopter spin but, it didn’t work out. Even when I got super kicked by Matt Jackson where I bent in half and nearly broke my leg, I remember I told him beforehand too because that was the only thing. I wasn’t even in that Battle Royale. All I was doing was taking a superkick. So I was like, ‘Hey Matt, I’m gonna make this look crazy.’ He’s like, ‘Alright.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m letting you know. I’m gonna try to make this the best one you’ve ever done.’ So any kind of opportunity I get, I’m going to kill it every time.”

On his feud with Hardy and being labeled a “dangerous” performer: “The Matt stuff, a bunch of unfortunate stuff happened there. It was almost like we were cursed for a minute. We had a great one-on-one match before Double or Nothing last year. That’s what people forget. We had a great one-on-one. Nothing happened between us but then all of a sudden, stuff started happening. It is what it is man. People can have their opinions. That’s their right. I know who I am. It’s wrestling. This isn’t the easiest of things to do, and I know everybody wants to be safe and stuff, but this stuff is dangerous to do. As much as everyone wants to be like, ‘He’s dangerous.’ There’s a reason I’m in the ring. These people are not. What we do is very dangerous, and there’s a reason I’m doing this dangerous thing and they’re watching this dangerous thing.”