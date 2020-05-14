AEW Sets Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy and More For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several matches and segments, including Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode the following matches and segments were announced:

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy

* Jon Moxley vs. 10 (w/Brodie Lee)

* MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. Marko Stunt (w/Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix

* Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson in a face-to-face interview