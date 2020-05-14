wrestling / News

AEW Sets Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy and More For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sammy Guevara AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

AEW has announced several matches and segments, including Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode the following matches and segments were announced:

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy
* Jon Moxley vs. 10 (w/Brodie Lee)
* MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. Marko Stunt (w/Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)
* Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix
* Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson in a face-to-face interview

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading