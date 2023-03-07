wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Says He Has No Problems With Anyone In AEW, Is Getting Fans Back On His Side
Sammy Guevara is throwing cold water on the notion that he has issues with people backstage in AEW. Guevara spoke with The Sportster for a new interview and addressed the notion that he’s has negative relationships in the company and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his relationship with the AEW roster backstage: “I have no problems with anybody there, I say ‘what’s up’ to everybody. But, the internet likes to spin a story, I understand negativity brings in those clicks.”
On getting the fans back on his side: “I think I am getting the people back. I think 2022 they really hated me, and then 2023 I think they’re kind of waking up to like, ‘okay maybe we were a little stupid, maybe he actually is the GOAT’… The people regardless of if they hate me or like me, they react to me, and I think the worst thing that can happen when you come out is no reaction,” Guevara said. “Let me tell ya, some of these guys, they may get no reaction.”