Sammy Guevara Says He’ll Make Sure He’s On The Card For The Next All In

Speaking in his most recent vlog entry, AEW’s Sammy Guevara shared his thoughts on attending AEW All In and promised that next year, he will be wrestling in the event himself (via Fightful). Guevara described the impact of being in the stadium for the event and shared his plans to ensure AEW gives him a match at the next occurrence of the show. You can find a few highlights and watch the full vlog below.

On being in the crowd for All In: “It’s wild seeing all those people in the crowd. I was only ringside, in Chris’ corner, but just to experience 81,000 people was pretty sick. Chris had fireworks going off in his entrance, and they were going off above us, and he’s singing his way to the ring. I just look around, I’m like, ‘Woah, this is fucking nuts. This is crazy.'”

On getting onto the card next year: “I saw people disappointed I wasn’t wrestling this year, and it just is what it was. You can’t change what you can’t change. But what you can do is fucking work hard, bust your ass, and make sure that next year, they have no choice but to put me on the card. So that’s exactly what we’re gonna do. Appreciate all the love and support. I feel like I could just be content with not wrestling and be happy with that and just collect checks, but that is not me. I want to make sure I show the world who the fuck I am, and come next year, we’re gonna make sure. We’re gonna make sure.”