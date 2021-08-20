Sammy Guevara On His Defining Moment In AEW, Wants to Face Miro

Sammy Guevara recently weighed on his defining moment in AEW thus far, who he wants to face and more in an interview. Guevara appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On becoming friends with Chris Jericho: “I didn’t know him prior to AEW. He ended up watching NWA 70, which I was wrestling at, and for whatever reason he saw my match and he took a liking to me. That’s one of the reasons I was brought into AEW and into the Inner Circle. But it was more as TV weeks just progressed and we were doing stuff on TV, Le Sex Gods, and we were texting back and forth just with ideas. A real friendship just kind of grew naturally, it wasn’t a forced thing. I really can’t describe one moment, but it was pretty much just the weeks of TV. We just became better and better friends as time has gone on, through the good times and the bad times. He’s been there for me when I’ve needed it most. I love that guy and I’ll do anything for him.”

On his defining moment in AEW: “A lot of the big moments, they don’t end well for me. The golf cart, Matt Jackson superkicking me and turning me into a pretzel. But I think it definitely would have to be this year, closing out the PPV at Double or Nothing, keeping the Inner Circle together. I think that was definitely a big moment for me in my career. It was just such a special night too because it was the first night we had had fans in so long. My girlfriend was right there in the front row. She’s watched me in front of seven people and now she’s watching me in front of five thousand people on PPV. It’s a night I’ll never forget.”

On who he’d like to face in AEW: “There’s a lot of guys. Jungle Boy. I want to wrestle Pac, Sting. There’s so many guys that are coming in too. But I think right now, there’s a guy named Miro that has a belt that I want. I think he’s next in line in my sights at least.”