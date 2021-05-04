Sammy Guevara on Getting Scolded for Filming a Vlog in the AEW Announcers’ Dressing Room

– Fightful recently spoke to AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara on filming his vlogs and also BTE and more. Below are some highlights.

Sammy Guevara on getting in trouble while filming for a vlog: “Me and Brandon Cutler got in trouble a couple weeks ago filming something for the BTE Title. We had no place to film because it was so loud and the show was going on. We just went in the announcer’s dressing room. Taz and Excalibur walk in. No one was coming in and right when we start filming, people are coming in. We got kicked out of there, filmed somewhere else. They were trying to film something for Road To and they were getting all pissed off that day, but screw ’em! I gotta make that content. Fuego, QT, a bunch of guys that people don’t see on TV or their personalities.”

On why the vlogs are fun: “With the Vlog and BTE, we get to show other sides and it’s like, ‘Wow, this person is a lot funnier and more than what I thought.’ That’s what I like about the Vlog. I got to show Marko’s singing ability and he got to sing on Dark. There’s a lot of fun stuff coming. This week’s Vlog, I accidentally deleted it. I hit up Jeff Jones, he knows people from YouTube. I sent them the links, hopefully, they can bring it back. I don’t know if I’ll re-upload it or I’ll make next week’s Vlog super long with both of them. If you re-upload, people have seen it so you won’t get the same views and the algorithm will be like, ‘your video is doing very poorly.’ I know, YouTube! I hate doing it but I laugh with the thumbnails and it’s fun. There are so many things I want to do. If we can get a certain someone a contract, that would be great. I don’t know if it’s possible, but we’ll do our best.”

On getting to be in the AEW game and his own action figure: “It’s insane. Now I just need to be in the video game and win a belt. I don’t know when the game is coming out, but if I can get another figure before the end of the year, I’ll be set. They scanned me so long ago. My figure was supposed to come with two heads, but I guess I made a dumb face in my normal — me doing posed photos is never the best. If it’s an action shot, it’s real pretty. If it’s posed, it’s never pretty. I did the one with the tongue out, which they used. Me doing a normal face, it came out weird. I looked Asian. It didn’t look like Sammy Guevara. They were like, ‘We’re just going to use one head.’ Alright. (For the video game) I did some head scans recently. I’m wondering, ‘Do yall just know how to make my body?’ I better be in the video game, that’s all I know.”