Sammy Guevara on Learning He Was Joining Inner Circle, Proving Critics Wrong and Learning From Chris Jericho

– Speaking with Wrestling Observer Radio, Sammy Guevara talked about his initial reaction to finding out he was joining the Inner Circle and more. Guevara recalled how he didn’t necessarily believe it the first time he was told he would be joining the stable and discussed how much he’s learned from Chris Jericho, as well as how he enjoys proving his online critics wrong. Highlights are below:

On when he first found out he was joining the Inner Circle: “I think it might have been in Chicago [at All Out], or maybe it was [at] Fight For the Fallen … it was Fight For the Fallen. Yeah, and they were just telling me like, because I heard rumors backstage that this whole group [was forming] and I was gonna be in the group. And then they kind of told me and I was like, kind of the wrestling thing, you believe it once you see it. So I’m like ‘Oh, okay yeah, sure. I’m joining this Inner Circle. Sure.'”

On learning from Chris Jericho: “[I’ve learned] to never stop working. This man’s insane. He’s still wrestling, he’s got a band, he’s doing this cruise. He’s doing some show or something like that, producing. He’s got a lot of different ventures. And for me, looking at that, because I want to do a lot of different things as well, it’s motivating. Because it’s like, ‘Yo, if he’s got all this money in the bank and he’s still going and doing this, it’s like, ‘All right.'”

On enjoying going out and proving his critics wrong: “Oh, 100%. I feel like that’s my whole time in wrestling, it’s been small little steps of progression in proving people wrong. It’s been little tests. The match with Cody, people were like ‘Why is he in this match?’ or whatever. The match with Mox[ley] just this past week when people were like, ‘Ah, he’s gonna get squashed, he’s gonna get killed.’ And I didn’t win but I think I still [had a good showing]. Shoutout to him, because he’s done so much too, he doesn’t have to do any of this. So it’s cool to see older guys like that, like Mox and Jericho who’ve done a lot in this business but are still giving back to the business.”

