Sammy Guevara On Turning 2019 Around With AEW Job

In an interview with The Ledger, Sammy Guevara spoke about how his 2019 started up in the air, and said that AEW came around at a time when he didn’t know what he was going to do. Here are highlights:

On his 2019: “When I was 11, I thought I’d be world champ by now. This year was really up in the air for me. I didn’t know what I was going to do going into it, but I had to do something. I was very frustrated with where I was at on the independent level. I told myself, when I was in Japan, that when I get back to the States, I was going to put everything into it. Before I got a chance to do that, I got the call from AEW. Either way, I would’ve made something happen.”

On what he’s learned from Chris Jericho: “The dude makes moments almost every single week. It’s just letting moments sink in, is what I’ve learned just from observing. He doesn’t rush, he takes his time with everything he does.”

On training at Reality of Wrestling: “It was definitely hard. They’re trying to break you, to weed out the people who shouldn’t be doing this. They wanted to make sure you were tough enough. I understood going into it, that I wasn’t going to go straight to being world champion, but I always kept it in my mind, that I’m not going to be doing these drills forever. It was a great experience overall. It’s a great school, a great program.”