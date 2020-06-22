Sammy Guevara Once Joked About Assaulting Sasha Banks In 2016, Insulted Her Looks This Past Weekend

This past weekend featured many people stepping forward as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, accusing wrestlers of everything from rape to general sexual misconduct. Even some AEW talent was included, as Jimmy Havoc was accused of emotional abuse and ring announcer Justin Roberts was accused of asking for explicit photos from a minor.

Sammy Guevara, meanwhile, hasn’t been accused of anything, but a clip has resurfaced from 2016 in which he made an off-color joke that many have taken offense to. In a clip from his appearance on the RAW’s 4th Hour podcast, he noted that he was at WWE working as an extra, he wanted to ‘go and fucking rape that woman’, referring to Sasha Banks.

It’s interesting to note that Banks and Guevara interacted on Twitter this past weekend. Banks continued her series of tweets claiming that she and Bayley were better than every other tag team, noting they were better than Guevara and Chris Jericho.

In response, Guevara asked why Trevor [Ricochet] was tweeting him, essentially saying Banks looked like a man. Banks replied by reiterating that she was the best and that was that.

Sammy Guevara knows Sasha is beneath him Hope this helps https://t.co/H7cywHZQgY pic.twitter.com/PVrsXNiUvV — TWFS (@wweshortyg) June 22, 2020

Why’s Trevor tweeting about me from a different account? https://t.co/2A29e3yBhb pic.twitter.com/FChdgHU6nY — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 21, 2020