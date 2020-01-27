wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Parodies DX Invasion at Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)
– There’s an invasion going on at the Royal Rumble…kind of. AEW star and Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara “invaded” the Royal Rumble in a kid-sized, Power Wheels tank. Some photos and clips of Guevara’s antics were posted on Twitter, which you can see below. Obviously, it’s evocative of the famous moment int he late 1990s when D-Generation X attempted to invade WCW Monday Nitro.
Interestingly enough, back in 2017, the Bullet Club started an “invasion” of their own and attempted to “invade” WWE Monday Night Raw. More on that RIGHT HERE.
It should be noted that Sammy Guevara is a Houston, Texas native, and Royal Rumble is being held in his hometown today at Minute Maid Park.
@AEWrestling @sammyguevara LMAO Sammy Guevara just invaded the Royal Rumble pic.twitter.com/Aci5uKluyv
— Not Santa (@ICEgelski) January 26, 2020
AEW #RoyalRumble invasion: Fisher Price Edition 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LtouQBjqvK
— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 26, 2020
The spanish god himself @sammyguevara is at Minute Maid park invading the #RoyalRumble 🤣#ImWithAEW #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/wB00OUzuFX
— 🧞♂️Merch Freak Austin🧞♂️ (@DreamOverBro) January 26, 2020
More shots of @sammyguevara outside the #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zucKeRuRNG
— 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚™プロレスシーン (@DeaderaM) January 27, 2020
