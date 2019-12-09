Sammy Guevara Recalls Sneaking Backstage at WrestleMania 25, How He Taught Himself Aerial Moves

– Speaking with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Sammy Guevera told the story of how managed to sneak backstage at WrestleMania 25 in 2009, as well as how he managed to teach himself his high-risk aerial moves. Some highlights and the full podcast are below:

On if he used to try and meet wrestlers at shows when he was younger: “Oh, you know what’s funny. I actually snuck backstage at WrestleMania 25. Yeah, you know we waited until the show was over. We were by the ring, and Triple H had his little sledgehammer by the ring. And we see they’re putting stuff up and we’re like ‘Oh, let’s go over there.’ And then I just thought in my mind, like, ‘All right, let me just pretend that I belong.’ And I acted like I was helping put up the ring skirt or whatever and two big security guys just didn’t say anything. I walked past and my friends were like, ‘Where are you going?’ I’m like, ‘Shut up, come on!’ And then I ended up meeting Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Ric Flair. Met a lot of guys. Eventually ended up getting kicked out.”

On teaching himself to do his flips and acrobatic moves: “You know, I actually taught myself how to do everything. Well, flips. I say everything, but … I saw Shawn Michaels do a moonsault on TV and before I had a trampoline or anything. And I was like, ‘I can do that!’ And I was on my mattress just side-flipping, bouncing into the walls. I remember, man. This is bringing back memories right now of just flying into the walls hurting my feet, my mom yelling, ‘What is that??’ I’m like, ‘Nothing…’ But yeah, I just was like, ‘I can do that.'”

On how he got himself in the mindset to try high-risk moves out: “The big thing with me is just try it, hit the f** it button. That’s a lot of things with me. You just hit that button and the worst that’s gonna happen is, you’re gonna get hurt. But you know, we have hospitals. They’ll fix you up. So that was my thought process trying a 630, trying a corkscrew backflip. All of these crazy things, I just hit that button.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk is Jericho with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.