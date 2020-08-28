Sammy Guevara Recalls Walking Into Vince McMahon’s Office Twice as an Extra to Introduce Himself

Sammy Guevara is an AEW star now, but before that happened he did a lot of extra work in WWE, and he recalled finagling himself a meeting with Vince McMahon on the AEW Unrestrictd podcast. Guevara talked about how he’d been hired as an extra multiple times and that he saw more for himself so he decided to take a chance and try to meet the boss. Highlights and the full video are below:

On : “Nothing really came too much from [his dark matches]. So I did extra work many, many times. And then eventually I just kinda saw like, ‘This is how they see me.’ And that’s fine. It’s up to me to go out and make a bigger name for myself. One of the last times I was there, just because I was like, ‘Screw it, I’ve done extra work many, many times. I’ve got to do something else.’ So I had the idea of like, ‘I’m going to Vince McMahon’s office.’ I was like, ‘Screw it. I’m going to go to Vince’s office, and at least introduce myself. I’ve never met this dude, I’ve been coming, doing extra work for the past two years.”

On the first time being unsuccessful: “So I go up to the door. First, it’s always crowded. I was thinking like, ‘There’s no way it’s going to clear up.’ It does clear up and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve gotta do it now.’ My heart starts racing, I get up to the door. And I’m about to knock, and I’m like, ‘I could just leave.’ But no, I knock on the door and hear a loud ‘Come in!’ And I’m like, ”I could still just leave.’ So I open the door and Vince is not there. There’s some dude on a computer, there’s Road Dogg. And I’m just looking around like ‘Where is Vince? I just heard this loud ‘Come in.” And Road Dogg’s looking at me like, ‘What the hell is this guy doing in here?’ And so I realize, ‘Oh I’ve got to say something now.’ So I go, ‘Hey, my name is Sammy Guevara, I’ve been here many times. And I came to meet the boss man himself,’ and yadda yadda, do my little spiel. And Road Dogg without saying a word gets out of his chair, walks this close to me, right up in my face and he goes, ‘The balls on you, kid. Wow, I like your moxie. Vince isn’t here today but I strongly recommend you do this the next time we’re here.'”

On seeing Vince the next time: “So the next time we were there, I was like, ‘Screw it’ … I do the same thing, knock on the door. And this time Triple H answers the door. And I’m like, ‘This was not part of my plan.’ So I do the same little spiel, and he opens the door a little, showing Vince. And he didn’t open it for me to come in, just kinda to show Vince. And I just squeeze myself through that door. And I go up to Vince, I shake his hand. I do my spiel to both of them, I’m like ‘Hey, just want to let you all know I’m gonna make this business a lot of money.’ And blah blah blah. And Vince kind of chuckles and is like, ‘What is your name?’ I’m like, ‘Sammy Guevara.’ He’s like, ‘Nice to meet you Sammy.’ And Triple H opens the door, they tell me, ‘All right well, good to meet you.'”

On what happened from that: “I was fully expecting to get kicked out that I already googled movie times to watch Spider-Man that was in the theaters at the time. I went back to the extras locker room, my bags already packed, and I was like ‘Yeah, any minute here, they’re gonna come kick me out.’ But they never did. Yeah, nothing came from it except for, I ended up getting a tryout later on that year. So I don’t know if that was the reason, or what. But ended up getting the tryout, didn’t work out exactly. But hey.”

