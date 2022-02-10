Sammy Guevara References His Quitting Inner Circle From AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara said goodbye to the Inner Circle until they could sort out their issues on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he made reference on social media today. Wednesday night’s episode saw the problems within the stable come to a head as Chris Jericho held a group meeting in the ring, which saw Santana claim that Jericho only cared about himself and he and Ortiz were done bailing him out.

Jericho then spiked the tension when he suggested he recruited the wrong members of LAX, which led to things getting briefly physical before Guevara got involved. He told the group he was quitting until they can figure out their problems. He left his jacket in the ring and walked out. That led to a match being set up for next week in which Santana and Ortiz will take on Jericho and Jake Hager.

Guevara took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share the photo of his jacket, as you can see below: